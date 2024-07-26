Plans for a new cancer centre building in Brighton are likely to be submitted by the end of the year.

The new Sussex Cancer Centre is due to go on the site of the old Barry Building at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Eastern Road, Brighton.

At a community liaison meeting, University Hospitals Sussex, the NHS trust that runs the Royal Sussex, told neighbours that it expects to submit plans to Brighton and Hove City Council in October.

If all goes to time, there would be a 16-week consultation then the application would go before the council’s Planning Committee next February unless there were issues with the project.

The trust’s senior capital development manager Jonathan Steele told neighbours about the remaining demolition process and gave them an indicative timeline at the meeting yesterday (Thursday 25 July).

From next month, the temporary Hanbury building, at the front of the Royal Sussex site, will start coming down along with the rest of the Barry Building.

This will leave the area to the west of the new Louisa Martindale Building ready for enabling works for the new cancer centre.

Mr Steele said: “The Louisa Martindale Building will sit to the right of the site and a public realm area will be created between it and the cancer centre.

“The challenges around patient transport drop-off will be improved by creating a drop-off area at the front of the new development to serve the discharge lounge in the Louisa Martindale Building as well as the cancer centre itself.

“Patient transport can use the back of the building.”

The public space between the new cancer centre and the Louisa Martindale Building is about 30 metres wide and some neighbours were worried that it could become a wind tunnel.

Mr Steele said that wind specialists had looked at the current design and found that the risk or likelihood was limited to little or none.