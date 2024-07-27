Where Musical Theatre Meets Circus

It’s time to step into the light. Escape with Cirque for a night like no other, where you’re taken to a world where the best musical theatre showstoppers meet jaw-dropping circus spectacular. A world that explodes into colour as everyone’s favourite West End and Broadway hits combine with breathtaking aerialists, incredible contortionists, and thrilling feats of agility and flair.

It’s the variety spectacular everyone is talking about . . . welcome to Cirque: the award-winning, smash-hit sensation that is fun for all the family. Let the music lift you on a truly wondrous journey bursting with kaleidoscopic colour. An enchanting production that is charming and astonishing in equal measure.

From kicking off a small-scale show before lockdown to teaming up with James Taylor, director of Entertainers – one of the leading theatre production and promotion companies in the UK – to create something even more special, producer Max Fox is back with Cirque – The Greatest Show, bigger and better than ever before.

The award-winning sensation saw sell-out shows in 2023 and he brings it in 2024 to Brighton Centre.

Back in 2017, he became “obsessed” with The Greatest Showman and discovered a gap in the market.

Max Fox said: “There are lots of shows, like a traditional circus, and generally parents just get tickets for the children to watch. I thought it would be interesting to create a concept where adults are just as engaged as the kids so that anybody can watch Cirque no matter what age and be thrilled by the experience.”

The family-friendly show follows a mime artist who lives in a black and white world until winning a colour-screen television, and begins his quest for a life in colour.

The audience steps inside his screen as they begin to see a parade of performances from everyone’s favourite West End and Broadway hits, accompanied by circus acts from contortionists and aerialists to roller-skating acrobats, jugglers and fire experts.

Saturday 24th August 2024

Doors 1:30pm Show 2:30pm

Tickets from £26

Box office: www.brightoncentre.co.uk

https://brightoncentre.co.uk/whats-on/2024/cirque-the-greatest-show/