We have made a positive move towards addressing the unique challenges faced by homeless women. Our council has committed to establishing emergency accommodation tailored specifically for them.

This decision follows a listening exercise I conducted when I was appointed homelessness lead for our administration.

When I took on the role, I made it a priority to engage directly with services and individuals with lived experience.

The message was loud and clear: there is an urgent need for emergency accommodation designed with women in mind. It wasn’t just the specialised services that voiced this need. It was a consensus across the board.

Homelessness is a devastating and dehumanising experience, stripping away comfort, stability, security and privacy. For women, the risks are even more acute.

They face heightened threats of violence and exploitation, particularly from men, in the challenging environment that emergency accommodation presents.

Often, these women have already endured domestic abuse, which only compounds their vulnerability.

During my listening tour, I joined the Women’s Emergency Accommodation Action Group, a coalition of organisations dedicated to supporting homeless women.

Their research and advocacy painted a stark picture of the urgent need for women-specific emergency accommodation. They presented a compelling case to our council’s leadership, outlining the dire consequences of inadequate provisions for women in crisis.

I’m pleased to announce that their argument was heard and acted upon. The council has committed to creating emergency accommodation that prioritises safety and recovery for women experiencing homelessness.

This is not merely a step towards reducing rough sleeping. It’s about ensuring that women have a secure place where they can begin to rebuild their lives without further trauma.

This commitment marks the beginning of a crucial process. There are still details to be worked out but the decision to move forward is significant.

It reflects a deeper understanding of the specific needs of homeless women and a commitment to addressing them.

Ensuring safe, supportive emergency accommodation is essential to helping women escape homelessness and rebuild their lives with dignity and support.

This new initiative is a critical step towards that goal and we will continue to work tirelessly to bring it to fruition.

Councillor Paul Nann is the Brighton and Hove City Council cabinet adviser on homelessness and homeless hub.