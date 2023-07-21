A homeless transwoman who harassed hostel staff was moved from the women’s wing after admitting she registered as female “to see hot totty”.

Chloe Dove, 48, pleaded guilty to harassing two staff members at St Patrick’s Night Hostel, one of whom said he feared for the safety of staff and residents because of a lack of safeguarding there.

Brighton Magistrates Court heard today Dove was eventually evicted from the hostel after subjecting the pair to constant threats and sexualised language and behaviour.

She was today due to be sentenced for the two counts of harassment, and for outraging public decency by urinating and defecating outside the hostel and criminal damage for smearing excrement over police cells.

The court heard she once asked case worker Francesca Getty to look at her genitals for health reasons – only admitting it was actually for sexual kicks once she had inspected them.

She frequently made sexual comments about Ms Getty’s clothing and appearance, asking her about her shower habits or her shaving routine.

And just before she was evicted, she said she was suicidal so Ms Getty would agree to come and talk to her – only to then start talking about her sexual preferences.

Another worker at the Cambridge Road hostel, Barney Osborn, said after Dove told him she would follow him wherever he went, he stopped getting the bus and started getting taxis to and from work.

He said he saw her jumping over the counter and hiding in the office in wait for people.

In a victim impact statement read out in court he said: “At first I thought her behaviour was because she’s on the autistic spectrum, but it was more predatory than that.

“I thought she registered as female because she felt more comfortable with women. But she told staff it was because she wanted to see hot totty.

“After that we moved her out of the women’s flat.”

He added: “Dove was transferred to us with no real paperwork or history. My manager just said you’ve got to take her.

“Her behaviour snowballed and I felt that people were put at risk because of these sort of mistakes.

“It’s because of this lack of management support that I left this job. I felt it was too dangerous and that I would burn out there.”

Prosecuting, David Holman said the harassment of staff happened in April this year. On 27 April, after she was evicted she returned to the hostel.

He said: “She was pressing the bell and rattling the door, then urinated and pooped near the entrance. On the 999 call, she could be heard explaining she was starting to poop outside the address.”

The previous week, she had been in the cells at Brighton Custody Centre where she had smeared faeces over the walls, sink, drinking tap and viewing hatch.

Mr Holman said: “When police officers attended the cell, she appeared amused.”

Dove also admitted two breaches of court bail after failing to turn up to two previous court hearings – following which she was remanded into custody on 1 July.

Defending, Andrew Foreman said there had been a long gap in Dove’s record, who was last convicted of burglary in 2015 when she was known as Trevor Parnham.

He told the bench: “For a long time after moving to Brighton due to the diverse and eclectic nature of the city here and the acceptance of being transgender, she felt at home here and there was no reoffending.

“You are dealing here with someone who has or may have complex psychiatric needs.

“Probation say Chloe Dove would be difficult to handle with a community sentence unless she was given suitable accommodation with mental health treatment attached to that.

“People used to be accommodated in hospitals, but that service is no longer available. People are therefore held in custody and that’s what has happened in Chloe Dove’s case.”

Dove also addressed the court herself, saying she had defecated outside the hostel because she was incontinent and had been trying to get in to use the toilet.

She also said: “The only comment I ever made was your skirt’s too short. It was just a passing comment for which I apologise as well.”

Chair of the bench Alan Jones told Dove he was adjourning the hearing for a psychiatric report and remanded her in custody again, on the basis there was a high risk she would reoffend or fail to appear.