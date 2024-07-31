Plans to remodel the toilets in Pavilion Gardens and re-landscape the gardens are going before councillors next week.

Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee is advised to grant planning permission and listed building consent for the work to the grade II listed gardens.

The application was due to go before the committee in May, but was withdrawn shortly before the meeting after council leader Bella Sankey asked for clearer designs showing how 24-hour access can be maintained.

New drawings submitted in June, show how the wooden gates by the India Gate entrance to the south and the King William IV gate to the north will remain.

Proposed gates for the Princes Place and New Road entrances have been removed, with bollards planned for the Princes Place area to prevent unauthorised vehicles entering the gardens.

One of the objectors to closing the gardens, Living Streets Brighton and Hove has welcomed the move to keep the entrances, however, the organisation is still opposing the proposed 7ft (2.1m) railings facing New Road and Old Steine.

Since the changes a commenter supporting the application has raised concerns about the 24-hour access as the gardens are on Historic England’s “at risk” register.

The commenter, whose details are removed on the council’s website, said: “I am very concerned and perplexed as to why the gates are no longer included.

“Installing gates does not mean that the public will be prevented from going to the garden.

“Rather gates will help to protect the newly restored gardens at night time when much of the vandalism, arson and other anti-social behaviours occur.

“It will also help keep members of the public safe from serious harm, by diverting people away from the gardens to use the well-lit and busier roads that surround the area.”

Another objector to 24-hour access said: “I cannot understand the resistance to closing the Pavilion Gardens for a few hours late at night.

“The Southover Gardens in Lewes and the Kipling Gardens in Rottingdean are closed at night as are most London gardens.

“The Pavilion team have worked so hard to secure this funding, it would seem irresponsible to invest so much money on this development, and then leave it open to constant abuse by late-night revellers, drug abusers etc who are the real users of the gardens in the early hours.”

Seating facing New Road would be removed to make way for ornamental fencing.

The proposals include remodelling the existing toilet block into a Changing Places accessible toilet and separate gender-neutral cubicles facing the listed gardens.

The new building would include a kiosk, an accessible toilet, in addition to the Changing Places toilet, a baby change cubicle and three individual toilets.

An outdoor learning area is also proposed next to the Brighton Dome building.

Modern trees and hedges would be removed under the plans which are intended to restore the original views created by the Royal Pavilion’s architect, John Nash.

The Royal Pavilion and Museums Trust secured £4.4 million from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to revamp the Pavilion Gardens and public toilets.

The Planning Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall from 11am on Wednesday, 8 August. The meeting is scheduled for webcast on the council website.