A developer can build a five-storey block of flats and three storeys of business premises in place of a couple of old warehouses in Hove, after winning its case on appeal.

Brighton and Hove City Council refused Martin Homes’ application to demolish the existing buildings at Saxon Works, behind 303-305 Portland Road, Hove, and replace them with two new taller buildings.

The company took the case to appeal with revised drawings for the 26 flats with basement parking and 219 square metres of commercial space and won the case.

The application was refused by the council in March last year because the “scale, bulk, proximity to the site boundaries and location of balconies on the residential building would result in an overbearing impact, overlooking and loss of privacy to the Olive Road residential properties”.

Councillors also considered the scheme “out of keeping” with the pattern and scale of the surrounding area and the number of homes an “overdevelopment” of the site.

Labour councillor for Wish ward Bella Sankey spoke for residents against the application at committee, raising concerns about the developer’s neighbouring property Martello Lofts’ where the unfinished roof which has exposed some of the existing flats to damage.

Objectors raised the same issue in the appeal.

In its appeal statement, the council said Planning Committee members were particularly concerned about the impact of the plans on homes at 2 and 4 Olive Road.

But Martin Homes’ agent Savills stated the objections were subjective and their case for appeal would provide objective evidence demonstrating the appeal scheme “does not result in material overbearing, overlooking, or loss of privacy”.

In putting its case Martin Homes provided examples of similar and taller flats developments in the Portland Road area, which the planning inspector, Glyn Roberts also noted in his report.

Savill’s statement said: “The (planning) officer’s report strongly considers through the submitted drawings and verified views that the design would be of a high standard and that it would maintain a coherent townscape and respect the character of the neighbourhood, thereby contributing positively to its sense of place.

“This has been achieved through appropriate scale and massing in relation to the urban grain and neighbouring dwellings to break down the perceived bulk through a contemporary and innovative design approach.”

In his report, Mr Roberts said he visited the site and noted there are industrial buildings closer to the site than the homes in Olive Road.

He said: “There are no protected areas/assets of importance on the appeal site.

“As I have already found, the appeal proposal would not result in any significant adverse impacts to the living conditions of neighbouring occupiers or to the character and pattern of development in the neighbourhood.”

Mr Roberts said the proposed 26 homes would be a contribution to housing need in the city on a brownfield site and gave this fact “significant weight” when allowing the appeal.