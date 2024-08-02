Two former councillors have claimed the maximum possible allowance for the ten months they were in office despite only attending four meetings each.

Mother and daughter Bharti Gajjar and Chandni Mistry both claimed £12,168.25 according to Brighton and Hove City Council (BHCC) documents released today (Friday 2 August).

The duo were suspended from the Labour Party in November last year and expelled in December, over concerns about election irregularities around where Ms Mistry was living.

Both have strong links with Leicester. While Ms Gajjar had a genuine address in Kemptown, Ms Mistry was believed to be a medical student at the University of Lancaster. No charges were brought against either of the women.

Ms Mistry was a member of the now defunct Children, Families and Schools Committee, but did not attend any of the three meetings held she was suspended and lost her place on it.

Both former councillors were members of the now disbanded Equalities, Community Safety and Human Rights Committee and attended one of the two meetings held before they were expelled from labour.

They attended the annual full council meeting in May 2023, following their elections as Kemptown and Queen’s Park councillors respectively, and the full council meeting in October last year, but missed the July meeting.

Following their expulsion from Labour the pair missed the December full council and sat as independents at the February meeting for less than an hour, leaving during the public engagement section before main business.

During their short tenure, both women faced complaints from the public for failing to respond to residents’ queries and emails.

They resigned in March, sparking by-elections held in May.

Conservative group leader councillor Alistair McNair said the allowance claims and resignations showed the importance of vetting candidates.

Councillor McNair said: “Labour wasted a huge amount of taxpayer money when we had to have two by-elections, also meaning Labour councillors were campaigning instead of working for residents.

“Now we find their councillors claimed their full allowance without being able to commit to the role fully.

“Labour are quick to accuse others of wasting taxpayer money – they need to ensure their own house is in order.”

Brighton and Hove Independent councillor Bridget Fishleigh said: “If the former Labour councillors would like to get in touch with me, I’d be happy to provide bank details for the council so they can repay what they don’t deserve.”

When they resigned Labour council leader councillor Bella Sankey said the duo should “never have been selected” as candidates.

They were selected by the regional party. Labour members from the Kemptown and Queen’s Park wards chose the Labour candidates, who were both elected in May to replace them.

After Ms Gajjar and Ms Mistry resigned, Green opposition leader councillor Steve Davis called for their pair to have their allowances withheld.

The council’s then interim chief executive Will Tuckley said that there was currently no way of doing so.

Councillors lose their seat if they fail to turn up to a formal meeting for six months but councils have limited power to deal with other concerns in relation to their conduct.

Mr Tuckley said that the council was looking into the possibility of withholding allowances if councillors failed to attend meetings for a shorter period than six months.