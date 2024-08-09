Southern Water’s plans for a new water purification plant secured unanimous support from Brighton and Hove councillors

The approved plans are for a nitrate treatment plant building at the company’s Southern House site in Lewes Road, Falmer, along with a chemical-dosing substation, a pumping station and fencing.

A laboratory building, garages and temporary buildings will be removed from the site to make way for the treatment works.

Green councillor Sue Shanks asked about the impact of the new buildings on groundwater – referred to as the aquifer – with particular concerns about potential chemical leaks.

She was told there are a lot of land contamination conditions from the Environment Agency.

Conservative councillor Carol Theobald was concerned the new buildings would result in fewer parking spaces but was assured the car park will remain as the new buildings replace existing structures.

Labour councillor for Stanmer and Coldean, Tobias Sheard said he did not see any points of contention at the secluded site which is a fair distance from homes.

Councillor Sheard said: “I know Southern Water has received a bad rap over the last couple of years.

“I am going to go out on a limb and say they know a hell of a lot more about treating water and looking after water than I’m ever going to know in my lifetime.”

The Drinking Water Inspectorate (DWI) has issued a notice to the water company after a small number of checks found unacceptably high nitrate levels at the company’s Housedean borehole site in the Lewes Valley.

While water from the boreholes is already treated, the DWI says extra treatment is necessary to remove the nitrates, which usually come from pollution from agriculture, by the end of 2025.