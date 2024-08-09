The new owner of Hove Engineerium is planning on turning the gatehouse into a yoga studio as the first step in bringing the building back into use.

The Trustees of the British Engineerium say this will also help bring in money to help fund the ongoing restoration of the grade II* listed building.

The former pumping station was bought by Luke Johnson, who also chairs the Brighton Pier Group, in 2022, in partnership with Paul Dolan.

They said they wanted to create a “cutting-edge centre for wellbeing”.

An appliction for the gatehouse has now been submitted to Brighton and Hove City Council.

The planning statement, written by DMH Stallard, says: The British Engineerium closed as a museum in 2006 and was subsequently purchased by the current owners and applicant, the Trustees of The British Engineerium, in 2022.

“Since their purchase of the engineerium, the owners have been repairing and maintaining the listed buildings and other buildings within the estate.

“This application can be seen as part of an initiative by the Trustees of The British Engineerium to bring one of the buildings back into use and place the organisation on a more financially viable footing to better secure the engineerium’s long-term preservation.”

It adds: “The gate house is to the south of the Corliss Room and Workshop, to the south-west of the exhibition hall and south-west of the boiler house.

“It has most recently been used as a storage facility.

“However, this planning application seeks to bring the building back into economic and public use by seeking permission for a change of use to yoga/ pilates studio and a place for dance/ movement classes.

“The internal alterations within the gate house include a new floor and internal walls, an accessible toilet and storage space, as seen in the accompanying plans.

“It is anticipated that the studio will hold classes for approximately 30 people between the hours of 7am and 9pm Monday to Sunday. It is envisaged that two full time and three part time staff would be employed as a result of this proposal.”

Earlier this year, the venue was granted a new premises licence for events including weddings and business meetings.

That application said: “The building is a museum with one main ground floor event space and a mezzanine gallery.

“There is no kitchen on the premises. For external events the space will be hired on a “dry hire” basis therefore no oven/appliances will be required as food arrangements will be arranged by the hirer.

“Capacity numbers up to 450 people.

“The building will be used as for wedding, various events and for meetings/ presentations. No 18th or 21st birthday parties will be allowed.”

The venue was previously owned by another local entrepreneur Mike Holland, but was put on the market in 2018.

It was built in 1866 and enlarged in 1872, when it was called the Goldstone Pumping Station.

By 1952, it had stopped all operations, as steam power was replaced. It fell into disrepair, but was bought by Jonathan Minns in 1974, who restored it and reopened it as The British Engineerium museum in 1976.