Preventing opposition members from having access to confidential documents could undermine the new cabinet system, a Green councillor warned yesterday (Monday 12 August).

Councillor Ollie Sykes said that a lack of transparency in how decisions were made would eat away at the trust and respect needed for the new system to work.

He was speaking at an extraordinary meeting of Brighton and Hove City Council’s new Place Overview and Scrutiny committee.

The meeting was called by Councillor Sykes and six other opposition councillors, “calling in” the cabinet’s decision to rebuild the King Alfred leisure centre at its current seafront site.

They said that the public documents the cabinet based its decision on did not contain enough information.

Decisions like these were previously made by committees with members from all political parties. The new cabinet only has administration councillors – currently Labour.

After the decision was called in, councillors on the scrutiny committee, made up of seven Labour councillors, one Green, one Conservative and one Brighton and Hove Independent – were given access to the confidential papers.

But the committee’s co-opted members were not – nor were the opposition councillors who called in the decision.

Councillor Sykes said: “It’s a matter of trust and hence respect to members to allow us to properly scrutinise the material behind decisions.

“If we agree to any undertakings required from us to allow us to have access to that documentation, I think that should be allowed.

“In the future it may undermine the operation of the cabinet system if that trust and respect isn’t in place.”

In terms of the King Alfred decision, he said that the information made public before the cabinet’s decision was too high-level – ie, not detailed enough – to base a robust decision on.

He said that it wasn’t clear how detailed the plans used to make financial assessments were and the basis for assessments of “optimism bias” – ie, how likely the budgets were to overrun.

As a member of the scrutiny committee, Brighton and Hove Independent councillor Bridget Fishleigh had read the documents deemed too commercially sensitive to publish.

She said: “If you’d published it, it would have shown residents how you’d reached this decision.

“There’s only one confidential financial in there and that’s the projected cost of the land sale. You should consider having some kind of redacted document people could see.”

The Labour deputy leader of the council Jacob Taylor attended the meeting to answer questions about the cabinet’s decision and committed to rethink how the system worked in terms of scrutiny and access to confidential documents.

Councillor Taylor said: “It’s a bit silly if we just call in every decision and go to the trouble of setting up a committee just to see those papers. There may well be somewhere in between that that gets us to a better place.”

His cabinet colleague and fellow Labour councillor Alan Robins said: “We didn’t block this for our own purpose. It wasn’t something where we said don’t let anybody see this. It was advice that we’d taken.

“If you don’t, people start to think, well, what’s in there? What are they up to? What aren’t they telling us?

“Those of us (who’ve seen the papers) know there wasn’t anything particularly damning in there.”

The committee was told that the seafront site option was assessed as standard – ie, relatively straightforward – because it would either wholly or mainly be built on top of the existing car park.

Councillor Robins said this meant the existing leisure centre would be able to remain open as long as possible – hopefully for the next four years – before the new centre was due to be completed in 2028.

After about an hour and a half, the press and public – including Councillor Sykes – were asked to leave the meeting so the committee could ask more detailed questions about the business case.

After about 20 minutes, the public were readmitted as the committee voted on whether to send the decision back to the cabinet or not.

Labour councillor Amanda Evans, who chairs the scrutiny committee, said: “Having read my way through all those papers that we’ve been provided with, I’m absolutely overwhelmed by the amount of information they had available to them to make the decision.

“They had all the information they could ever have wanted to make a decision at this stage.”

Councillor Fishleigh said: “I thought that business case absolutely excellent and congratulations to everybody. I hope you’ll just crack on with it now.”

The 10-member committee voted to approve the Labour cabinet’s decision by eight votes to one.

Councillor Fishleigh voted in favour, along with all seven Labour committee members. Green councillor Kerry Pickett voted against and Conservative councillor Ivan Lyons abstained.