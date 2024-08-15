Students at Brighton, Hove And Sussex VI Form College (BHASVIC) have “once again achieved an exceptional set of results – testament to their resilience, commitment and curiosity”, the college said.

BHASVIC said: “The college maintained its high standard of an A-level pass rate of 99 per cent and A* to B grades of 70 per cent across 36 different subjects.

“Over 75 per cent of students on BHASVIC’s varied BTEC programmes achieved Distinction or Distinction* across 12 subjects.

“These results are well above the national average and place BHASVIC as one of the highest performing colleges nationally while proudly being a non-selective provider with a large cohort of students.

“Many students will progress on to university after BHASVIC and the vast majority have been placed with their first choice.

“With 42 students progressing to Oxbridge, BHASVIC maintains its position as one of the top ten providers of students to Oxford and Cambridge globally.

“Students have ample opportunity to build relevant skills and work experience whilst at BHASVIC, including a dedicated employability and enterprise programme, and the increase of students progressing into apprenticeships and work shows the eagerness of students to put their learning into practice.

“As a sixth form college, BHASVIC takes students from over 60 local feeder schools and welcomes them into a community in which they can flourish.

“A vast range of extra-curricular activities are on offer, allowing students to explore their learning outside the classroom and build the relationships necessary to learn with confidence and happiness.

“Many students leave BHASVIC with results that exceeded their expectations and the college is particularly proud of the ‘value added’ they provide, often to students from low-income families and some of the smaller feeder schools.”

The principal William Baldwin said: “I’d like to thank all our staff for their dedication and congratulate BHASVIC students for all they have achieved.

“Our results are a reflection of many things that make BHASVIC such a unique learning community.

“We have some of the best teaching staff in the country, specialists who will go the extra mile to bring their subject to life and inspire a life-long interest in learning.

“The support provided by our additional learning support and pastoral teams ensures that every student has the same opportunity to flourish while our students bring a consistent interest and curiosity to their learning and to supporting each other through clubs, societies, study groups and peer mentoring.

“One of our core aims is to get students to think for themselves and to know what to do if unsure.

“These attributes allow students to enter into exams with confidence and calm, achieving to the best of their ability, but will be of benefit far beyond the exam hall.

“It is fantastic to know that every student leaving BHASVIC this year will be well-prepared for their next steps.

“Our results are a culmination of years of learning and as such I’d like to thank our schools for laying the foundations. Thanks must also go to our parents and carers for the support they provide to our learners.

“And a final word to our students: Remember that your results don’t define you – kindness and compassion are more important qualities than grades.

“Success comes in many forms and for some students simply attending college is to be celebrated in the face of life’s many challenges.

“I know you have exciting futures ahead. Good luck as you embark on your varied and exciting progression routes. You are all exceptional, inspiring and talented young people and we couldn’t be prouder of you.”