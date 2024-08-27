Brighton and Hove Albion 4 Crawley Town 0

The Seagulls overcame a pacey and feisty Crawley in the unofficial battle of Sussex.

The Reds had a few chances during the match but were unable to finish them.

Albion, on the other hand, found the net four times, with Simon Adingra opening the scoring just after the half hour.

In the second half, Jeremy Sarmiento, Adam Webster and teenager Mark O’Mahony completed the rout.

The downside for Albion was an injury to new £25 million signing Matt O’Riley who limped after less than 10 minutes.