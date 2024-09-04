Arguments as to whether strict conditions on the replacement of a Brighton pub’s green tiles should be upheld are to be heard at a public hearing.

Charlie Southall, who “unlawfully” ripped the tiles off the Montreal Arms shorty after he bought it last year, is arguing that conditions Brighton and Hove City Council imposed when improving his plans to restore them are too restrictive.

He is also appealing against its refusal of alternative plans to put tiles on the upper half of the building and allow it to be used for an alternative commercial use such as a cafe or shared working space.

Both appeals will be discussed at a public hearing at the Jubilee Library on Wednesday, September 25.

Mr Southall previously appealed against an enforcement notice requiring him to replace the tiles, which was largely upheld.

The council put 17 conditions on the approval of the renovation plans including submitting samples of the tiles, a full photographic survey of the existing tiling and soundproofing between the pub and the flat above.

Mr Southall is objecting, saying: “Some of the conditions imposed on the planning permission granted are unnecessary, unenforceable, vague, unreasonable, and irrelevant. They do not meet the criteria of being necessary, relevant to planning, relevant to the development, enforceable, precise, and reasonable in all other respects.”

He also claims the building has been misclassified by the council as listed – but the council says it has never claimed it is nationally listed, simply locally listed.

Mr Southall added: “As the owner, I have already committed to maintaining the architectural integrity and historical character of the building. The development plans respect the building’s local significance, and imposing such detailed conditions is redundant and overreaches the advisory intent of local listing.”

In its written response, the council said: “[The pub] is, however, a heritage asset so is considered to have a degree of significance

which must be given weight in making planning decisions.”

In relation to a condition requiring the existing tiles be retained where possible, it says: “The building has already been subject to unlawful development through the removal of a significant amount of the glazed tiles. This condition ensures that works can commence, but restricts further unnecessary removal.”

In his appeal against the refusal of a change of use, Mr Southall argues the building is in significant disrepair, and running it as a pub is not viable.

The council’s written response says: “The appellant states that sufficient evidence has been provided to show the existing public house use is no longer viable. The Officer Report details how theevidence is lacking generally and specifically in relation to [the council’s policy for changing the use of a pub].

“The appellant was advised the submitted information was insufficient and not robust, but failed to provide any further evidence.”

It adds: “We would also note that the appellant initially agreed to a pay for the [council] to secure an external consultant to review building surveys submitted with the application the subject of this appeal.

“However, he subsequently refused to meet any fees associated with verification of the reports submitted.

“The appellant also fails to note that elements of the existing disrepair to the property, particularly in relation to the glazed tiles, have been caused by deliberate actions undertaken by himself or those under his instruction.”

Any residents who would like to speak at the hearing are asked to email planning.applications@brighton-hove.gov.uk, stating the appeal number, your name, email address and your status within the context of the appeal, i.e. interested party.

The appeal against the change of use is APP/Q1445/W/24/3344381 and the appeal against the conditions on the renovation approval is APP/Q1445/W/24/3347412.