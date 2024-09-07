A man followed a woman and sexually assaulted her, Sussex Police said.

The force said: “Police are appealing for information after a woman reported being sexually assaulted by a man in New England Street, Brighton, on Sunday 11 August at around 9.40pm.

“The man reportedly followed the woman as she walked along New England Street near Sainsbury’s.

“He is described as a teenager, of slim build and around 5ft 11in.

“He was wearing a white plain tracksuit and trainers.

“If you saw anything, have information or footage of the area, we ask that you contact police online or call 101, quoting reference 231 of 24/08.”