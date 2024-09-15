A suspected kidnapper was arrested after the police helicopter was called out to join an extensive search last night (Saturday 14 September).

The hunt started in Hove and ended with an arrest on the M25 although officers have yet to identify who might have been abducted.

Sussex Police has issued an appeal for witnesses, information and footage that could help their investigation.

At lunchtime today, the force said: “Police received a report of a suspected kidnap of a man in Goldstone Crescent, Hove, about 8.49pm on Saturday 14 September.

“Officers responded to the scene and carried out an extensive search of the area, assisted by the National Police Air Service helicopter.

“Following inquiries, a 40-year-old man, from Hertfordshire, was arrested on the M25 on suspicion of kidnap, drug driving and driving with no insurance.

“He remains in custody at this time.

“No victims have been identified and police are urging anyone with any information about the incident, including any video footage, to come forward.

“You can report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1252 of 14/09.”