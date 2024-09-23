Once in a blue moon you go to a gig and then something humongous happens that takes you totally by surprise! This happened in Brighton at the Concorde 2 8 years ago tonight!

Myself and a couple of mates had taken a punt on seeing American act DIIV on account of liking their then current album ‘Is The Is Are’ and its predecessor ‘Oshin’. The concert had been organised by Lout promotions and we had no idea of who the support acts were until we arrived.

Here’s my previously published account from that night, 23rd September 2016……

As you can tell we had discovered IDLES for the first time!

In fact what had actually happened was that when IDLES took to the stage, my mate Drew and myself looked at each other as frontman Joe Talbot joined them, as it looked that some random bloke had suddenly wandered on stage with them. Then the onslaught happened and literally as their opening number had finished both myself and Drew turned to each other and at the same time said the exact same words! These being “What the f*ck has just happened!”.

We were hooked and IDLES meteoric rise still continues. They’ve played Glastonbury main stages and will be making a welcome return to Brighton on 1st December this year, when they have already sold out the Brighton Centre show. Clearly IDLES are a loyal band as this forthcoming show is also still being promoted by Lout.

Funnily enough DIIV are returning to Brighton on the following night, Monday 2nd December and they are heading to Chalk in Pool Valley. Tickets are on sale now for this one and can be purchased HERE.

As for Hampshire rockers Ben Gregory (vocals, guitars), Frank Wright (bass), Scott Roach (guitars) and Harris McMillan (drums) aka Blaenavon, it seems that it slimed down to the solo project of Ben Gregory until the end of last year.

