Local punk legends Peter And The Test Tube Babies have announced their annual Xmas Bash gigs! They will be taking over The Prince Albert in Brighton for two nights, Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th December 2024. Grab your tickets for the 28th HERE and order your 29th gig tickets HERE. Support on the 28th will be Viki Vortex & The C*mshots, and for the 29th it will be Meathook.

Peter And The Test Tube Babies (or Test Tubes for short!) need little or no introduction to the punk fraternity, but here is a quick lowdown for the uninitiated. They are a Brighton punk band who were originally formed by a couple of ‘Peacehaven Wild Kids’, by the name of Peter Bywaters and Derek ‘Strangefish’ Greening, in the grand old year of 1978. After completing a Peel session, their first recorded release was to be featured on the legendary ‘Vaultage 78’ compilation album, which was a showcase of local punk talent at the time. Since then, they’ve released at least 14 albums with the most recent being called ‘FUCTIFANO’ on Arising Empire Records.

They’ve been constantly touring the world over the years, performing such light-hearted ditties as ‘Peacehaven Wild Kids’, ‘Moped Lads’, ‘Run Like Hell’, ‘Jinx!’, ‘Up Yer Bum’, ‘Spirit Of Keith Moon’, ‘Keep Britain Untidy’, ‘Maniac’, and ‘Banned From The Pubs’. The band are certainly good value for money and an entertaining evening is always to be had!

Official website: www.testtubebabies.co.uk

