Schoolchildren have been warned to avoid woodland in Brighton after a report of a man exposing himself there.

While the incident did not involve any pupils, Varndean School informed parents last week as some children use Hollingbury Woods as a route to school.

Police have asked anyone with information about the incident, which happened last Wednesday at 6.30pm near the allotments, to contact them.

The school told families: “We have been informed that the police attended Hollingbury woods at about 6pm yesterday evening, following a report of indecent behaviour.

“Whilst no Varndean students were involved we wanted you to know in case your children are users of the woods.

“If your children do make use of the woods please forewarn them and report any concerns that you have to the police.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers responded to a report of a man exposing himself in Hollingbury Woods, Brighton, near to the allotments, on Wednesday, September 25 at around 6.30pm.

“Following a search of the area, no one was located and no arrests were made.

“Anyone with information should make a report to police online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1208 of 25/09.”