Brighton and Hove Albion 3 Tottenham Hotspur 2

Second-half goals from Yankuba Minteh, Georginio Rutter and – the winner – a header from Danny Welbeck marked a fantastic fightback from the Seagulls at the Amex.

Brighton were 2-0 down at half time but turned the match on its head in 18 glorious minutes to take all three points against Tottenham Hotspur.

Albion were almost caught out in the first minute as Timo Werner slid the ball across the area but Brennan Johnson was unable to connect.

Spurs went ahead after having a James Maddison goal disallowed by VAR because Pedro Porro was offside.

But from the restart Albion’s defence switched off and Johnson took advantage to put the visitors in front.

Albion went further behind after losing the ball in midfield, with Maddison taking advantage and curling the ball past Bart Verbruggen.

After the interval, Pervis Estupinan replaced Ferdi Kadioglu and – despite an early attempt by Maddison – Brighton began to take control of the game.

Kaoru Mitoma provided a perfect cross for Minteh to pull the score back to 2-1 on 48 minutes.

Ten minutes later Mitoma was again instrumental, this time playing a square pass to Rutter who made no mistake.

And on 66 minutes, Rutter turned provider, running in and setting up Welbeck for a header from close range.

The win lifted Brighton to sixth place in the Premier League table with 12 points from seven games.

Next up, after the international break, the Seagulls play the Magpies with a visit to seventh-place Newcastle United on Saturday 19 October.