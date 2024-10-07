Monday 7th October – Today, ‘The Great Escape’ announces infectious and irreverent duo Rizzle Kicks will headline a festival Spotlight Show at the Brighton Dome Concert Hall on Friday 16th May 2025.

Making a long-awaited return to music after almost a decade away, the special show will see Jordan Stephens and Harley Sulé make a triumphant return to their hometown of Brighton and will also mark their return to ‘The Great Escape’ following their first appearance at the festival in 2011.

Part of the renowned duo’s 2025 UK showrun and their first UK festival appearance of the year, fans can expect a set filled with the energetic and enthusiastic creativity Rizzle Kicks are best known for. Fusing nostalgia with a more mature, fresh perspective, the pair will perform classic hits like with hits like ‘Down With The Trumpet’, ‘Mama Do The Hump’ and ‘Skip To The Good Bit’, as well as a selection of new material including latest single ‘Javelin’.

Access to Rizzle Kicks’ Spotlight show will be via standalone tickets, available from 10am on Thursday 10th October via greatescapefestival.com. Additionally, if fans have purchased a 3-day or single day festival ticket for Friday 16th May they can register for a chance to receive a free ticket as a limited number of tickets will be made available on a first come first served basis via greatescapefestival.com/signup-spotlight-shows.

Synonymous with new music discovery and acting as a springboard for rising artists, ‘The Great Escape’ is the festival for new music. Playing host to over 450 up-and-coming artists and hotly tipped talent across 35+ walkable venues, alongside the music industry-led TGE conference, the festival will kick off the 2025 season from 14th – 17th May in Brighton. Tickets for The Great Escape festival start from £81.24 and are on sale HERE.

About Rizzle Kicks:

Jordan Stephens and Harley Sulé, met in Brighton in 2006. After attending BRIT School together, the duo began to collaborate, forming Rizzle Kicks. Capturing the hearts and minds of an entire generation of Britain with their cheeky, irreverent and catchy songs, the duo catapulted to fame with hits such as UK Top 10 ‘Down With The Trumpets’, ‘Mama Do The Hump’, ‘Skip To The Good Bit’, and Olly Murs collaboration ‘Heart Skips A Beat’ which topped the UK charts in 2011. Soon followed by multiple UK sold out tours including O2 Academy in Brixton, and festival appearances at Reading & Leeds, T In The Park to name but a few.

Nine years ago the pair mutually decided to bow out of the music scene for mental health reasons which they have both been open about: Harley citing struggles with anxiety and depression, and Jordan speaking frankly about dealing with an unhealthy relationship with drugs. Jordan has remained in the public eye, most recently engaging in conversations around masculinity and mental health in his new book ‘Avoidance, Drugs, Heartbreak And Dogs’, which is out now. Meanwhile, Harley took time to focus on being a father of two as well as songwriting behind the scenes with the likes of Tom Grennan, Celeste and Rachel Chinouriri.

greatescapefestival.com