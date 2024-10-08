An abstract sculpture to remember homeless people who have died in Brighton and Hove is being planned for gardens in the city centre.

Making it Out, a Brighton charity, wants to put the Stop Sign memorial in Brighthelm Gardens.

the charity, which supports repeat offenders, has applied to Brighton and Hove City Council for planning permission.

On its website, it says: “The artwork has a provisional agreement to be placed in Brighthelm Gardens in central Brighton.

“Brighthelm Centre and Church have a long history of supporting homeless groups with one of the earliest support groups operating from the crypt in the church.

“Placing the sculpture here will make it visible for millions of visitors to Brighton who walk down the hill towards the seafront, helping to bring awareness to the issue.”

The project began after a suggestion from homeless support organisation The Passage, in particular one of its staff members Greg Headley.

The charity has been working with homeless people on the design since 2021 – since which time at least four participants have themselves died.

It sent out 150 art packs to homelessness support organisations across Brighton and Hove, and ran workshops, asking homeless people for sketches, models, poems and stories.

The finished design incorporates a tree of life – a suggestion of one of the homeless people.

It sits on top of concrete bricks arranged to resemble a hunched over figure. MIO says: “The separate ‘piled’ concrete blocks instead of a traditional plinth represents broken foundations that are often a factor in homelessness.

“The tree is growing across the back of the figure with branches wrapping around trying to find somewhere a surface to anchor and seemingly surviving despite difficult circumstances.

“Leaves on the sculpture represent new growth whilst also portraying fragility.”

