City centre gardens fenced off to stop drugs and knife threats



A city centre garden has been fenced off and security guards put on the gate to combat rising levels of drug dealing, drug use and threatening behaviour.

A security guard being threatened at knifepoint in Brighthelm Gardens two weeks ago was the “tipping point” which led managers to install the nine-foot fence around its perimeter.

Management at the Brighthelm Centre, which owns the gardens, has tried various options to combat the problems in the last three years, including hiring security guards and installing high quality CCTV – but nothing had worked.

The fencing went up on Monday, and since then centre manager Katie Love says her tenants, a mix of community groups and charities, feel much safer.

However, the sudden appearance of the stark fencing and restricted access has sparked concern the use of the gardens will be lost to the community.



A spokesman for the North Laine Community Association said: “We are not aware that Brighthelm engaged with the community before taking this action, which resulted in much local confusion and consternation.

“We hope that the closing of the garden will be a temporary measure.

“We do understand and sympathise with the problems of antisocial behaviour that the Brighthelm Centre is experiencing, but we are concerned about the public’s access to this much-loved and visited community garden being restricted and a very pleasant and much-used pedestrian route from North Laine to the town centre being cut off.

“We are concerned that closing the garden will simply magnify the problem of antisocial behaviour in the surrounding streets, for example Frederick Gardens, just opposite.

“We would like to see more effective policing of antisocial behaviour and drug dealing in North Laine and the town centre.”

Ms Love said she had spoken at length to tenants and consulted with managers at similar city centre green spaces, such as St Nicholas Rest Gardens and Pavilion Gardens.

“The knife incident two weeks ago was my tipping point. The security team can’t manage an open space, and I have a responsibility to keep everyone safe. I can’t put people in that position.

“I’m really scared of more and more dangerous things happening, that the public are going to get injured.

“There’s been a sense of permissiveness where they don’t seem to be deterred by anything. Police move them on but there won’t be any consequences beyond that.

“There’s a sense of ownership. I was told by one person that they have been here for longer than us. If you’re confident enough to show a knife to a security guard, what happens next?”

The centre’s chair of trustees John Lane said: “Over the past few years we have seen increasing antisocial and dangerous behaviour in our gardens, which have now reached an unacceptable level.

“We have tried a range of measures to curb this situation but none have been sufficiently effective. As the gardens are private land we are fully responsible for the safety of our staff, tenants and visitors, a responsibility which we take very seriously and is of paramount importance to us.

“This increasing level of behaviour has led to our decision to install temporary fencing. These measures have been implemented with support from Sussex Police and Brighton and Hove City Council.

“The garden is not locked totally, as it is accessible via the pedestrian gate next to reception. Currently we have short term security in place to help implement the changes and dissuade the anti-social, unacceptable behaviour.

“The gardens remain open but with fewer entrances and exits, which will be opened for our popular garden events.

“We are grateful for the feedback we have received, all of which we are compiling, to enable us to gather evidence of how important this space is to so many people.”

The security guards currently posted on the door will be there for an unspecified amount of time, until the centre is confident the drug users who had taken over the gardens have moved on.

The centre will monitor how effective the fencing is before making a decision on a longer term solution – but it is unlikely the gardens’ many entrances will all be reopened.