The Labour MP for Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven made his maiden speech this afternoon as the Renters’ Rights Bill was debated in the House of Commons.

Chris Ward said: “I grew up in Brighton. My parents grew up in Peacehaven so it’s a huge honour and responsibility to represent the great constituency of Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven.

“It’s also a privilege to speak in this debate today because of all the bills in this King’s speech, this is the one that will have the most immediate and far-ranging impact on my constituency.

“Why? Quite simply, housing is the single biggest issue in my constituency. It makes up around two thirds of the casework that I receive and dominates every constituency surgery, from overcrowding – typically a mum, dad and three kids crammed in a two-bedroom flat – to overpricing, with home ownership now beyond the reach of far too many and landlords charging London prices in a city that doesn’t pay London wages.

“In Brighton, there is also a persistent problem of homelessness and temporary accommodation, especially in the western part of my constituency.

“There are at least 7,500 people on the council house waiting list – 1,600 households living in temporary accommodation and 50 per cent of those households are those with children.

“Add to that, my constituency has among the highest numbers of high and medium-rise blocks outside of London, with people trapped for years in unsellable and unsuitable homes, and you can see why I wanted to make my maiden speech on the issue of housing.

“This bill is a big step in the right direction. Justlife, a wonderful charity operating with people in temporary accommodation in Brighton, tells me that around a quarter of all homelessness applications in the city are because of section 21 no-fault evictions.

“This bill will finally outlaw that. As the Secretary of State (Angela Rayner) said earlier, applying the decent homes standard to the private rented sector will also give renters the safety and security that they need.

“And there will be new powers for renters to challenge the excessive rent rises that we see far too often in Brighton.

“Given that one in four people in my constituency live in the private rented sector, that’s why I think this will have an immediate and far-reaching impact.

“I also want to thank my predecessors today. When Dennis Hobden won Brighton Kemptown for Labour in 1964, he did so by seven votes and he became the first Labour MP in the whole of Sussex.

“Well, I am pleased to report that there are now six Labour MPs across Sussex – so numerous that we have our own WhatsApp group.

“I also want to thank Lloyd Russell-Moyle, who represented Brighton Kemptown for the past seven years.

“In particular, I thank Lloyd for his work championing LGBTQ rights, an incredibly important issue in Brighton Kemptown, given that it has one of the largest LGBTQ communities in the country.

“I also praise Lloyd’s campaign to ban the heinous practice of conversion therapy – a ban that I am proud to say this Labour government will now pick up and take forward.

“I am delighted to say that I am the first Member of Parliament for Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven. Quite right, too, because a third of my constituency extends beyond the boundaries of the city and reaches as far east as Peacehaven.

“Named at the end of World War I, Peacehaven lies on the Greenwich meridian, perched high above the cliffs of the South Downs and looking out on the English Channel.

“It is a wonderful place – although I should say that I am contractually obliged to say that because it is where both my parents grew up, in neighbouring streets, more years ago than they would like me to admit.

“I am sure that many members will have visited my constituency at some point, whether for a trip to the seaside, to see the bustling shops of Kemp Town, the tranquillity of the South Downs, Rudyard Kipling’s house in Rottingdean or the wonderfully restored art deco lido in Saltdean.

“Or some – as the leader of the Liberal Democrats prefers – simply jet-ski around Brighton Marina.

“But for those who have not had the pleasure of going, perhaps the easiest way to picture my constituency is running from west to east, from Brighton pier to Peacehaven, and north to south, from the Amex stadium, home to my beloved Brighton and Hove Albion, through the South Downs and to the seafront.

“In between, you see the diversity and beauty of my constituency – the vibrancy of Kemp Town, the proud working-class communities of Whitehawk and Moulsecoomb, the small towns collectively known as the Deans—Woodingdean, Bevendean, Ovingdean, Saltdean and Rottingdean—and the beautiful green spaces and sloping streets of Queen’s Park.

“But if you look closely, you also see something else – the inequality and injustice that holds back too many lives across my constituency.

“Because behind the picture postcard view – the downs, the pier, the lido – one in four children in my constituency grow up in relative poverty.

“Whitehawk, a stone’s throw from the bustle of Kemp Town, is in the 10 per cent of most deprived wards in the whole country.

“And Moulsecoomb – within sight of the riches of the Amex and the excellence of Sussex and Brighton universities – is the second most deprived ward in Sussex.

“This inequality matters. It thwarts potential. It holds back life chances. As the excellent local campaign group Class Divide emphasises, children from the poorest parts of my constituency are twice as likely to be excluded from school.

“They are three times more likely to be placed outside mainstream schooling and they are half as likely to get good GCSE grades.

“Life expectancy itself varies by seven years from the poorest wards in my constituency to the rest.

“The Prime Minister often says that, for him, politics isn’t about left or right. It’s about who you have in your mind’s eye when you make a decision.

“I hope that for the time that I have the great honour of representing the constituency and community I love, that I will always have in my mind’s eye those who are at the sharp end of this inequality.”