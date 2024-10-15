A new tennis court is being dug up before it’s even opened because it was made using the “wrong kind of tarmac”.

Contractors began digging up the surface of the courts in the new Hove Beach Park development yesterday. One worker told a resident who asked this was because the wrong kind of surface had been used.

Now it is being replaced, at the contractor’s cost.

Councillor Julie Cattell, Brighton & Hove City Council’s policy lead for major projects, said: “Unfortunately, after the initial build we identified some issues with the playing surface which need to be resolved by the contractor.

“We want our residents to enjoy the highest-quality facilities and after consulting with the Lawn Tennis Association, there were elements which needed improvement. This will be paid for by the contractor, not the council.

“Work has now begun and residents will be able to start enjoying these fantastic new courts before the end of the year.”

The courts are part of the new Hove Beach Park, which is regenerating the underused facilities and green spaces on the seafront in West Hove.

Last month, a new skatepark, pump track and roller area opened.

The new park will stretch from Hove Lagoon to the King Alfred Leisure Centre. When finished it will feature the new Outdoor Sports Hub plus gardens, wheeled sports areas, tennis and padel tennis courts, a croquet lawn and improvements to the facilities at Hove Lagoon.

Predominantly funded by the government’s Levelling Up Fund, work is expected to be completed towards the end of this year.