A deputation of women plans to call for better support for rape survivors at a Brighton and Hove City Council cabinet meeting this afternoon (Thursday 17 October).

The key points were included in agenda papers published before the cabinet meeting which is scheduled to start at Hove Town Hall at 4.30pm.

The deputation said: “For those of us who have experienced sexual violence and live with the trauma of it, single-sex counselling services are crucial.

“In learning the lessons of the recent Edinburgh Rape Crisis Centre debacle … any publicly funded service here in our city must necessarily place the needs of survivors as paramount.

“In Edinburgh, we now know that female survivors, desperate for single-sex services, were labelled bigots and their pleas were stored in a folder marked ‘hate emails’.

“In our city, female survivors of sexual violence like me have already experienced a devastating breach of trust at the hands of our male attackers.

“But when we turn to council-funded services only to be told that no single-sex services will be offered our trust is betrayed all over again. This is unforgivable.

“When rape survivors are being denied services simply because they need to know men will not be present something has gone very wrong in this city.

“It means women in need of female-only services are now self-excluding from these services.”

The deputation, led by Allison Hooper, said that “the definition of a woman” was being eroded by some council-supported services.

It added: “How many other women are self-excluding from vital services in health and wellbeing settings due to this obvious blatant dilution of women’s safe spaces?

“No woman who has been sexually assaulted by a man should be put into the position of having to accept a man, however he identifies, in a support or therapeutic environment.

“The major issue here is that women do not even have the right to know in advance or, in the current climate, be able to make a complaint without being vilified.

“Given the council is funding these services, I trust that cabinet will ensure that its ‘violence against women and girls strategy’ will take on board and remedy this anti-woman policy?

“How many more women are silently struggling due to the denial of our sex based rights and access to single-sex spaces?”

The deputation also said: “In describing violence against women and girls, the strategy document states that this ‘can happen to anyone regardless of age, ethnicity, religion, gender, ability or disability or sexual orientation’.

“The council’s omission of the biological category of ‘sex’ and the conflation of ‘female’ with ‘gender’ seems rooted in a desire to avoid offence to men who identify as women over the needs of female survivors.

“For this reason, for women like me, the laudable strategic objective of supporting survivors with access to high-quality trauma-informed support not only rings hollow but the vital role of single-sex services is completely ignored.”