A burst pipe in a Brighton street left homes in the area without water from the early hours of yesterday morning (Sunday 20 October) until late last night.

Southern Water handed out bottles of water to people in the Hartington Road area as workers spent the day trying to fix the leak.

Some homes were left without water while others were just left with low pressure.

Social media accounts and online noticeboards were comparing notes, with homes in Hanover – south of Elm Grove – unaffected by the problem.

At about 1am yesterday, the company said: “We aware of an issue in the area. Our team is on the way to investigate and if necessary carry out any repairs to resolve this.

“If a repair is required, this can sometimes take longer than we’d like as we need to complete numerous checks and tests.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we thank you for your patience.”

At 2am, Southern Water said: “We have a team on site repairing the burst. We’ll aim to restore your fresh water supply as soon as possible.

“You may notice some discolouration or low pressure at first. This is completely normal when there’s been a disruption to the supply and is only temporary.”

At 3am, the company said: “Due to the complexity of the repairs, the burst in BN2 3LS will take some more time to fix. Again, please accept our apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

And shortly before 8pm, Southern Water added: “Further work will be continuing throughout this evening to repair the burst in BN2 3LS.

“Our teams are working to deliver bottled water to the affected areas. However, there is currently no estimated time of arrival for this.”

By late last night, the water supply had been were restored.