Police are appealing for witnesses to a man making threats and behaving aggressively in Goldstone Villas, Hove earlier this month.

A 36-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on October 8 at around 4.10pm on suspicion of using threatening/ abusive language/ behaviour to cause alarm or distress and also for assaulting two emergency workers.

He has been bailed while further enquiries are undertaken.

If you witnessed the incident, have CCTV of the nearby area or captured footage that could help the investigation, we ask you contact police online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 832 of 08/10.