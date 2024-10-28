Belfast punks Stiff Little Fingers burst onto the scene in early 1978 with ‘Suspect Device’, a self-released single of ferocious intensity, with lyrics overtly focused on the experience of growing up in Northern Ireland during The Troubles. Championed by legendary DJ John Peel, they secured a distribution deal with independent label Rough Trade. Their debut album, ‘Inflammable Material’ is widely considered a punk classic, and was the first independently released album to make the UK Top 20.

A major label deal with Chrysalis Records followed, and a pop-punk approach that garnered three more chart albums and some ‘Top Of The Pops’ appearances. The band played live in Brighton five times before calling it a day at the end of 1982. The first date being on 7th October 1978 where they performed at the Top Rank Suite. This was a popular choice for the band and they returned on 17th October 1979, 12th March 1980 and again on 18th October 1982, having also slotted in a date at the Brighton Centre on 5th May 1981.

Stiff Little Fingers reformed back in 1987 and have been on the case ever since. Lead vocalist and guitarist Jake Burns has been a constant presence, and the present lineup also features original bassist Ali McMordie. Guitarist Ian McCallum and drummer Steve Grantley joined in the 1990s.

Today, (28th October), Stiff Little Fingers have announced a 9-date UK Spring tour which goes by the title ‘Flame In The Heart’ tour and kicks off here in Brighton at the Concorde 2 on Tuesday 11th March 2025, courtesy of Family Ents promoter. Tour support will come from Ricky Warwick & The Fighting Hearts (featuring The Almighty, Black Star Riders, and Thin Lizzy frontman Ricky Warwick).

The Tour title is a nod towards the SLF track ‘Strummerville’ which was recorded in 2003 for the ninth SLF ‘Guitar And Drum’ album as a tribute to the legendary Joe Strummer from The Clash and his untimely passing a year earlier. Jake Burns: “The opening line to the song is “You lit a flame in my heart” and still stands strong today as it did when I wrote it. Joe was a legend and a huge influence on myself and the band, so calling the current tour “Flame In The Heart” keeps Joe in everyone’s memory and of course we will be playing Strummerville as always”.

Tickets for the shows will be going on sale at 10am Friday 1st November via www.slf.rocks.