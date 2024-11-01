A new walk-through art installation has been unveiled at Brighton Museum this week.

The metal woodland tunnel has been created by artists Natalie Bradwell and George Sworder of The Iron Lady – Bradwell Blacksmiths.

It was commissioned by Brighton and Hove Museums after urgent repairs to the roof of the museum were planned, which means the 20th century gallery will be closed for ten months.

The trust invited artists to create pieces for other parts of the museum.

Following a call out for pitches, over 90 artists, illustrators and creatives answered. The selected artists, Brighton-based Soofiya and artists in metal Natalie Bradwell and George Sworder were chosen for their thought-provoking designs.

Soofiya, a Brighton illustrator, artist, and tutor, will soon unveil a large multi-coloured mural titled Brighton is… celebrating the city’s diverse people, communities, and landmarks.

Metalworkers Natalie Bradwell, known as The Iron Lady and George Sworder have created a nine-metre steel tunnel called Vanishing Forest, exploring the wildlife and nature of Sussex woodland and the effects of climate change on the environment.

The tunnel is an immersive audio-visual journey through a changing landscape celebrating animals, birds and insects found on the South Downs.

Head of Marketing, Digital and Communications Kate Turnbull said: “We were absolutely blown away by the response to our artist call-out for this unique project.

“The standard was extremely high, making our decision very difficult, but that really reflects just what a creative and imaginative city Brighton and Hove is.

“Vanishing Forest is absolutely inspired and we are thrilled to see this intricate metal artwork come to life. We can’t wait for visitors to experience these two remarkable installations this autumn.”

Natalie known as the Iron Lady, is an experienced artist and blacksmith based in Worthing and George Sworder is an artist and jeweller based in Hove.

Natalie Bradwell said: “George and I are very happy to have been selected for this commission. As Brighton University art graduates, it means a lot and feels like a real privilege.”