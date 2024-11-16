Rising star Charlotte Spruit will perform a programme of Baroque works at her concert on Sunday, 24 November.

In addition to music by J S Bach, Charlotte will play pieces by the Italian Nicola Matteis and the Dresden composer Johann Paul Von Westhoff.

Guildhall and RAM-educated Charlotte is rapidly making a name for herself. She has already won several major prizes. She also has a busy 2024/25 schedule ahead, including appearances at Wigmore Hall and the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam.

Charlotte is well-known for her passionate approach. Expect fireworks!

Coffee Concert Series 2024/25

Sunday, 24 Nov 2024, 11am, Brighton Dome Corn Exchange