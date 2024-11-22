A suspicious package has been made safe at Gatwick after the south terminal was evacuated earlier today (Friday 22 November), Sussex Police said this afternoon.

Passengers were outside in chilly temperatures as police and bomb disposal experts took charge of the incident.

The force said: “Police have concluded their investigation into a report of a suspect package at Gatwick Airport.

“Officers from the EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) team made the package safe and the airport has been handed back to its operator.

“Two people who were detained while inquiries were ongoing have subsequently been allowed to continue their journeys.

“There will remain an increased police presence in the area to assist with passengers accessing the south terminal for onward travel.

“Safety of the public, staff and other airport users has been our priority throughout the operation and we thank them for their patience while the incident was ongoing.”