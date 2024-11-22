The south terminal at Gatwick Airport has been evacuated in what has been described as a “security incident”.

Passengers have been stopped from going in to the terminal at Britain’s second-busiest airport, used by thousands of people from Brighton and Hove every week.

Sussex Police said: “Police were called to the south terminal at Gatwick Airport at 8.20am on Friday (22 November) following the discovery of a suspected prohibited item in luggage.

“To ensure the safety of the public, staff and other airport users, a security cordon has been put in place while the matter is dealt with.

“As a precaution, an EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) team is being deployed to the airport.

“This is causing significant disruption and some roads around the south terminal have been closed. We’d advise the public to avoid the area where possible.”

Airport bosses said: “A large part of the south terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while we continue to investigate a security incident.

“Passengers will not be able to enter the south terminal while this is ongoing. Safety and security of our passengers and staff remains our top priority.

“We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

Rail services at the station have also been suspended.

National Rail said: “The police are dealing with an incident at Gatwick Airport. The station and airport are currently being evacuated.

“Services are able to run through the station and area but will not call at Gatwick airport at this time.

“Please avoid travelling to the station while this incident is ongoing.

“This is expected to continue until approximately 2pm.”