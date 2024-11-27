A special joint meeting of two council scrutiny committees is due to discuss the budget, the need for savings and a proposed council tax rise of 5 per cent next year.

One of the aims is to give councillors who are members of the council’s cabinet a chance to feed in ideas as the budget for the next financial year takes shape.

Brighton and Hove City Council spends about £1.1 billion a year in total and recently published figures suggest a need to find savings totalling £36.7 million in 2025-26.

Over the coming four years, the council expects to have to find savings totalling £105 million.

The savings drive is made harder because much of the money received by the council is ring-fenced such as the dedicated schools grant, housing benefits and funding for public health services.

And many of the council’s services are statutory – they have to be provided by law – but the council may not always be able to control demand.

One example is home to school transport. Factors such as higher wages and rising fuel prices have pushed up the cost for councils up and down by the country.

Another example of a cost pressure linked to a statutory service is the introduction of food waste collections in the coming financial year.

The council expects to spend £1.4 million. It may be eligible for a share of a £1.1 billion government fund but is awaiting further details.

More examples of the financial challenges and potential savings are set out in a report to the special joint meeting of the People Overview and Scrutiny Committee and Place Overview and Scrutiny Committee scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday 28 November).

The report said: “There are many ‘moving parts’ and still a significant number of uncertainties with regard to the financial impact of the autumn statement on local government and this council.

“At the upper end, the funding announcements above may reduce identified pressures next year by up to £10 million, leaving a significant shortfall of £26.7 million to be addressed.

“The conclusion is that the authority will therefore need to deliver significant savings next year and over the medium-term through investment in spend-to-save and transformation programmes to seek to achieve council plan aims and financial sustainability.”

Among the ideas for tackling costs over the next four years are proposals to provide some home to school transport and children’s and adult social care services “in-house” – and possibly using AI (artificial intelligence).

Members are asked to provide comment and recommendations to the cabinet in relation to potential areas for budget savings proposals and feedback on the planned budget development timetable and approach.

The special joint meeting of the People Overview and Scrutiny Committee and Place Overview and Scrutiny Committee is due to start at 4pm tomorrow at Hove Town Hall. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.