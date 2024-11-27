A court has remanded a woman in company on suspicion of carrying out a series of burglaries.

Sussex Police said: “A woman has been remanded in custody following a series of burglaries in Brighton and Hove.

“Between Saturday 12 October and Thursday 14 November, four properties were burgled and unsuccessful attempts were made to access a fifth.

“Following an investigation into the offences, Donna Molloy, 37, of no fixed address was arrested on Monday 11 November on suspicion of four burglaries in New Road, West Street, Market Street and Terminus Road.

“She was bailed while necessary forensic testing and other inquiries were undertaken.

“On Thursday 14 November, a report was made to police that someone had attempted to access a property in the Brunswick Square area of Hove.

“Molloy was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary five days later on Tuesday 19 November.

“She was charged in the early hours of Wednesday 20 November and appeared at court later that day.

“At Brighton Magistrates’ Court, Molloy was remanded in custody ahead of her next hearing on Wednesday 18 December.”

Detective Constable James Botting said: “Burglary can have a profound and lasting impact on victims, robbing them not just of possessions but also of their sense of safety and security.

“We treat these reports with the utmost seriousness and are dedicated to conducting thorough investigations into all incidents.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting reference 1196 of 28/10.