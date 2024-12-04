Iconic pop sensation and Grammy nominee Adam Ant has rescheduled his highly anticipated ‘Antmusic Tour’, now set to take place across the UK in autumn 2025. Originally planned for 2024, the new tour dates are confirmed, and fans can look forward to an electrifying line-up of live performances, beginning on 23 October 2025 in Bournemouth, with extra shows added across the UK.

Tickets for the ‘Antmusic 2025 Tour’ go on sale at 10am on Friday 6th December 2024, and are available HERE. Existing tickets for rescheduled shows will be valid for 2025 dates.

Celebrated for hits like ‘Stand And Deliver’, ‘Goody Two Shoes’, ‘Dog Eat Dog’, and ‘Antmusic’, Adam Ant will take audiences on a journey through his legendary career, performing chart-topping classics and personal favourites. A pioneer of the post-punk era, Ant’s career has spanned over four decades with more than 22 hit singles and multiple acclaimed albums. His dynamic stage presence and eclectic sound have cemented his status as one of Britain’s most beloved performers, winning him the BRIT Award, Q ICON Award, and two Ivor Novello Awards, among other accolades.

Adam shared, “Performing live brings me such personal joy. I’m now feeling fine and dandy and very much looking forward to these new shows. I wish you all a Merry Christmas… and I hope the news I bring will make for a Happy New Year!”

The full list of ‘Antmusic 2025 Tour’ dates is as follows:

THU 23 OCT – BOURNEMOUTH Pavilion (New Show)

FRI 24 OCT – CARDIFF Utilita Arena (New Show)

MON 27 OCT – GLASGOW Royal Concert Hall

WED 29 OCT – GATESHEAD The Glasshouse International Centre for Music

THU 30 OCT – STOCKTON Globe (New Show)

SAT 1 NOV – PORTSMOUTH Guildhall (New Show)

SUN 2 NOV – LONDON Roundhouse

MON 3 NOV – BRIGHTON Dome

THU 6 NOV – SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion

MON 10 NOV – BRISTOL Beacon

TUE 11 NOV – WATFORD Colosseum (New Show)

WED 12 NOV – NOTTINGHAM Royal Concert Hall

SAT 15 NOV – BIRMINGHAM Symphony Hall

SUN 16 NOV – LIVERPOOL Philharmonic Hall

MON 17 NOV – CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange

WED 19 NOV – YORK Barbican

THU 20 NOV – LEICESTER De Montfort Hall

FRI 21 NOV – MANCHESTER Bridgewater Hall

SUN 23 NOV – SHEFFIELD City Hall

MON 24 NOV – MILTON KEYNES Theatre (New Show)

TUE 25 NOV – BASINGSTOKE The Anvil (New Show)

About Adam Ant:

From his early days with Adam and the Ants to his successful solo career, Adam Ant has captured global attention with his unique style and unforgettable hits. His ‘Friend Or Foe’ album, featuring popular tracks such as ‘Goody Two Shoes’, became his most successful solo release, propelling him to fame in both the UK and the US and earning him a Grammy nomination. With a vibrant music career marked by hits like ‘Stand And Deliver’, ‘Dog Eat Dog’, ‘Antmusic’, and more, Adam Ant remains a celebrated figure in British music history.

For additional information, tour updates, and ticket availability, visit HERE.