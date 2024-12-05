Nestled in the heart of Sussex’s breathtaking south downs, the ‘South Of England Weekender’ promises more than just a musical experience, offering a transformative journey into the landscape that defines the soul of Southern England.

Spanning 150 acres of pristine countryside, this venue is not just a location, but a destination that beckons to those seeking a perfect blend of natural beauty and curated entertainment. Just 36 miles from London and 20 miles from Brighton, the South of England Event Centre presents an idyllic sanctuary that feels worlds away from urban hustle. Imagine a landscape where rolling green hills meet expansive skies, where every breath is filled with the pure, crisp air of the Sussex countryside, paired with family fun where music is at its centre. This family friendly festival ensures there is something for everyone, with delightful fairground rides that both the kids and adults alike won’t be able to resist. So bring the kids along for an excitement-filled weekend that caters for all.

Taking place from 27th – 29th June 2025, the South Of England Weekender will entail three nights of prestigious headliners, and will have the whole family dancing from June sunshine into the night, under a picturesque Sussex sky. Be sure to sign up now, to avoid missing out on the best early bird prices! This special venue will offer an unparalleled experience to festival-goers. The stunning grass showground provides a natural amphitheatre that embraces both music and landscape, creating an immersive environment where sound and scenery harmonize perfectly. Exclusive VIP viewing areas will offer elevated perspectives, allowing guests to soak in both the musical performances and the breathtaking panoramic views.

Sustainability is at the core of the South of England Event Centre,offering environmentally conscious attendees a guilt-free celebration. All the profits generated from the venue hire go directly towards supporting the South of England Agricultural Society’s charitable work, to fund and support agricultural education and countryside learning.

We understand that today’s event-goers seek more than just a festival, instead they desire an experience that nourishes the soul. This location speaks directly to this desire, offering a sense of escape, freedom and connection, with both music and nature. Featuring fantastic street food traders and enchanting fairground rides, the South Of England Weekender promises memories, moments, and magic – all in a bespoke and beautiful setting. So mark your calendars… we hope to see you in June!

SIGN UP TO EARLY BIRD TICKET ACCESS NOW

www.southofenglandweekender.com