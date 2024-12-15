Three people were arrested during the police operation to keep football fans and the public safe as Brighton and Hove Albion hosted Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium in Falmer.

The arrests were made for appearing to be drunk and disorderly and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.

Sussex Police said that those held remained in custody.

The force said: “Our policing operation in Brighton city centre for the football fixture between Brighton and Crystal Palace has concluded.

“We’d like to thank the vast majority of fans who behaved responsibly before, during and after the game.

“On the day, officers made three arrests. Those arrested remain in custody for offences which included drunk and disorderly behaviour and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.

“Sussex Police works with partners including Southern Rail, the British Transport Police, Brighton and Hove Albion FC and the Premier League to help ensure the day is as safe as possible for everyone attending.”