Four University of Brighton alumni are due to take part in the Boxing Day episode of the BBC Two quiz show University Challenge this evening (Thursday 26 December).

The Brighton team is captained by the world-leading pharmacist David Taylor and includes celebrated author, illustrator and cartoonist Chris Riddell, actor and disability rights campaigner Adam Pearson, and award-winning comic artist and former Comics Laureate Hannah Berry.

The university said that the team showcased “the amazing reach of the Brighton effect and the impact that the university’s teaching, learning and research has on people and communities all over the world”.

Chris Riddell, known for his children’s books and political cartoons, graduated with a degree in graphic design in 1984 and received an honorary doctorate in 2019. He is a former Children’s Laureate.

Hannah Berry, who was the first female Comics Laureate, graduated with a degree in illustration in 2004.

Actor and campaigner Adam Pearson, fresh from his recent starring role in Under the Skin: A Different Man, graduated with a degree in business management in 2007.

Professor Taylor, the team captain, graduated with a master’s degree in clinical pharmacy in 1986 following his batchelors pharmacy degree.

The Brighton team are among 56 distinguished alumni from 14 universities across the country appearing on the special University Challenge Christmas Special series over the festive period.

Marnie Middlemiss, director of philanthropy and alumni engagement at the University of Brighton, said: “We are immensely proud to see our talented alumni representing the University of Brighton on the University Challenge Christmas Special.

“Their participation highlights the incredible diversity of achievements our graduates go on to accomplish, from groundbreaking work in pharmacy and disability advocacy to award-winning contributions in the arts.

“We can’t wait to cheer on the team as they showcase their intellect and creativity on this iconic programme.”

First airing in 1962, University Challenge pits teams of university students and alumni against each other in a battle of wits, speed and knowledge.

Hosted by Amol Rajan, the programme features challenging questions spanning diverse subjects, from science and history to arts and culture.

The University Challenge Christmas Special series started on Monday (23 December) on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer and features the University of Brighton team on the Boxing Day episode tonight at 8.30pm.