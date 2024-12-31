Dozens of people died in Brighton and Hove as a direct consequence of drinking alcohol last year, according to new figures.

Alcohol Change UK said that the deaths were an “avoidable tragedy” as the charity called for further action on the marketing, labelling and pricing of alcohol.

Figures from the Office of Health Improvement and Disparities estimated that there were 45 deaths in Brighton and Hove wholly caused by alcohol consumption in 2023.

This was down from 55 deaths the year before while, across the south east in 2023, there were 1,147 drink-related deaths.

The national number of deaths reached 8,274 last year – a 5 per cent jump from the year before and the highest since records began in 2006.

The coronavirus pandemic has been blamed for a significant increase in the number of deaths, with last year’s figure up 42 per cent on 2019.

The rate of alcohol mortality across the country also reached its highest level at 15 deaths per 100,000 people.

Brighton and Hove had a higher-than-average mortality rate of 18.2 deaths per 100,000 people.

Alcohol Change UK chief executive Richard Piper said: “Every time someone dies from alcohol, it is an avoidable tragedy.

“And there are millions of us whose lives are negatively affected by alcohol, be that through hangovers, over-spending, under-performing at work or just not being fully present for our friends or family.”

Dr Piper said: “None of this is inevitable and we are seeing a growing acceptance, particularly among younger generations, that alcohol is an optional, not essential, part of our lives.

“These cultural shifts are possible and even more so when systemic changes are made.”

He said that the government’s 10-Year Health Plan needed “real teeth”, particularly to deliver on its pledge to halve deaths from the “biggest killers” such as cancer, suicide and cardiovascular disease, for which alcohol is also a major risk factor.

Dr Piper added: “We’ve seen hugely successful action on marketing, labelling, pricing and availability of other health-harming products such as tobacco and junk food. We now need the same for alcohol.

“This means proper alcohol labelling, better controls on alcohol marketing and protecting people from very strong cheap alcohol by introducing a minimum unit price.”

The Department of Health and Social Care said that the record level of alcohol deaths was “unacceptable”.

The department said: “For too long there has been an unwillingness to lead on issues like smoking, alcohol harm and obesity.

“Our 10-Year Health Plan will shift the focus of the NHS from sickness to prevention. This means prioritising public health measures to support people to live longer, healthier lives.”