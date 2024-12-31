As 2024 draws to a close, here’s a look back at some of the stories that made the news month by month.

A petition urged Brighton and Hove City Council to drop Hove and change the city’s name to just Brighton. It didn’t get the most support though – as of today, just 57 people have signed.

The Brighton i360 closed its doors as the company officially appointed administrators – meaning 109 members of staff lost their jobs just before Christmas. It’s still up for sale.

A seafront café was briefly at risk of losing its drinks licence after a councillor complained that it was being run like an Ibiza-style night club. A compromise with its new management who agreed to reduced hours was reached after a licensing panel.

A purpose-built school was sold, subject to contract, for a price believed to be at least £4.5 million. Completion is expected early next year.

Another petition was set up, this time calling for the i360 on Brighton seafront to be turned into a Wetherspoon pub.

Keeping the £2 bus fare cap in Brighton and Hove would cost £14 million a year, councillors were told.