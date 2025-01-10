Brighton’s popular grassroots music venue The Hope & Ruin have this morning announced two free entry 10th birthday celebration concerts. These are to take place at their Queens Road premises on Friday 14th and Saturday 15th February.

The Hope and Ruin, Brighton’s beloved live music venue, is celebrating a remarkable milestone: its 10-year anniversary! Over the past decade, this iconic space has become a cornerstone of the local music scene, hosting unforgettable gigs, emerging talent, and cherished community moments. Known for its eclectic vibes, craft beers, and a steadfast commitment to independent music, Hope and Ruin has been a sanctuary for music lovers and creatives alike. Join them as they honour a decade of incredible performances, lasting memories, and the undeniable spirit of Brighton’s music culture as they look forward to another ten years and more of incredible music.

The headliners on Friday are a mystery at present and are being listed as “The Four Horseman – the four favourites of Brighton – have a think – have a guess – popstars”. Sounds very intriguing doesn’t it! The other acts on the bill Friday night are listed and consist of ladylike and Harper.

The headliners on Saturday are the stupendous Dublin electropunks YARD who were my personal favourite act at last year’s Great Escape Festival. Accompanying them will be Wimp, Francis Pig, Ragdoll and That Band Called Susan.

Clearly there is going to be big demand for both events on the back of the solid lineups and free entry status. However, the venue are offering £5 guaranteed entry tickets with all proceeds going to The Clare Project and Gig Buddies Sussex.

These £5 tickets can be purchased HERE for the Friday night and HERE for the Saturday night.

See you there!