Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Arsenal 4

The Women’s League Cup holders Arsenal ended Brighton and Hove Albion’s run in their quarter-final clash at Crawley this evening (Wednesday 22 January).

Albion were thoroughly outgunned as three goals in five minutes midway through the second half proved decisive – and a fourth finished off an impressive performance by the visitors.

Despite considerable pressure, Albion held out until the 65th minute in front of 2,150 fans at the Broadfield Stadium tonight.

Arsenal broke the deadlock through Frida Maanum – and within five minutes Katie McCabe and Kyra Cooney-Cross had added two more goals.

The holders were deservedly on their way to the semi-finals, with Mariona Caldentey making it 4-0 with eight minutes to go.

Dario Vidosic’s side could not be faulted for their effort. They were well organised and defended doggedly for more than an hour but rarely threatened at the other end.

Kiko Seike and Bruna Vilamala operated furthest forward in a team that included three changes from the side beaten by Liverpool last Friday (17 January).

Melina Loeck, the fit-again Maria Thorisdottir and Mady Haley came in while Dejana Stefanovic made a welcome return as a second-half substitute, having played just twice since the 2022-23 season because of persistent injuries.

Earlier today, Albion announced that Rado Vidosic had been appointed as women’s and girls’ head of coaching.

The Croatian – who is the father of Albion women’s head coach Dario Vidosic – joins the club after six years at Melbourne City where he won silverware with the women’s and men’s squads.

He said: “This is an unbelievable opportunity and one that I’m really looking forward to. I’m excited to roll up my sleeves and help as much as I can.

“I’m so proud of what Dario and the wider coaching team have achieved so far. I’m here to provide guidance and help where I can.”

Head coach Dario Vidosic added: “We’re really excited to welcome Rado to the coaching staff at Brighton.

“We’ve worked together previously at Melbourne City and, clearly, he has had a huge influence on my career. I know first-hand the qualities he possesses which can help get the very best out of the players.

“He is a talented coach with a great depth of knowledge of the game and I have no doubt he will be incredibly influential in our aspirations to be successful for the remainder of the season and beyond.”