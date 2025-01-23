Police have been stationed outside a house where a man was found dead in mysterious circumstances last weekend.

Neighbours say officers have been at both the front and rear of the house in Port Hall Place since the man’s body was discovered on Sunday.

Police say that following a post mortem his death is not being treated as suspicious. His next of kin have been informed.

A police spokeswoman said: “Emergency services were called to a property in Port Hall Place in Brighton at around 6.20pm on Sunday (19 January) due to concerns for a man’s welfare.

“Officers attended and a man was sadly confirmed deceased inside the property. His next of kin have been informed.

“An investigation has been launched to understand the full circumstances, and there is likely to be an increased police presence in the area while this is ongoing.

“Anyone who has any information that could help is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 800 of 19/01.”