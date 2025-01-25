A man who was caught drink driving during the annual Christmas crackdown has been banned from the road for 18 months.

Syed Haque, 34, was stopped by officers while driving a silver Vauxhall Corsa in Nevill Road, Hove, on Monday 2 December.

He later tested positive for 70 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres (ml) of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Haque, unemployed, of Blackthorn Close, Portslade, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday 23 December.

As well as an 18-month driving ban, Haque was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 victim surcharge.

Sussex Police said: “More drivers convicted of drink driving during Sussex Police’s winter campaign have been named following their appearance in court.

“Operation Limit is a national campaign to tackle drink and drug driving which is one of the main causes of deaths of our roads.

“In Sussex, police made 270 arrests during the month-long campaign which ran from Sunday 1 December to Wednesday 1 January.”

Superintendent Rachel Glenton, head of the Roads Policing Unit (RPU), said: “Those who commit these offences risk punishments which include being disqualified from driving, heavy fines and even the risk of going to prison.

“These are nothing compared to the risk they pose of causing serious harm or even the death of themselves or other road users.

“Drink or drug driving is one of the main causes of people being killed or seriously injured on our roads. That is why we continue to urge people to take steps to prevent drink and drug driving.

“Our work to stop drink and drug drivers continues 24/7, every day of the year, and our officers remain determined to catch offenders to help keep our roads safe.”

Sussex Police added: “In keeping with previous campaigns, the force is naming some of those convicted to raise awareness of the offences and to act as a deterrent to others about the consequences they face.”