A 71-year-old Brighton man has appeared in court at the Central Criminal Court, better known as the Old Bailey, in London, charged with a terror offence.

Anthony Greenstein, widely known as Tony Greenstein, of Belgrave Place, Brighton, was charged over online comments about Hamas.

The anti-Israel campaigner appeared in court today Friday (31 January) charged under section 12(1) of the Terrorism Act 2000 with one count of inviting support for the proscribed organisation.

The charge relates to a tweet posted by Greenstein on Saturday 7 October 2023, the day when 1,195 Israelis and others were killed and 251 people were taken hostage.

Greenstein was told that he would face a five-day trial at Kingston Crown Court from Monday 5 January next year.

A preliminary hearing was set for Friday 6 June this year at the same court.

The charge comes after an investigation by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East.

Greenstein was remanded on conditional bailed to return to court for the preliminary hearing.

Proscribed organisations include those that

• commit or participate in acts of terrorism

• prepare for terrorism

• promote or encourage terrorism including the unlawful glorification of terrorism

• are otherwise concerned in terrorism