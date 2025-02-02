Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson looks likely to join former Seagulls boss Graham Potter at West Ham United on loan for the rest of the season.

West Ham have agreed a loan deal for the young Ireland international, the PA news agency understands.

The 20-year-old is travelling to London for a medical with a view to teaming up with his former boss, Potter, who gave him his Premier League debut in 2022.

Ferguson returned from an ankle injury to make an appearance as a second-half substitute in Brighton’s 7-0 thrashing by Nottingham Forest yesterday (Saturday 1 February).

But he has had few chances to impress under current Albion boss Fabian Hürzeler – and the recent return of Danny Welbeck has convinced Brighton to allow him to leave.