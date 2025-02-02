A serial drink driver from Brighton has been jailed after being spotted by police at a petrol station on the A23 just outside the town.

Michael Lambert, 30, was already banned from driving when officers saw him get out of a Fiat Panda at Pyecombe.

Sussex Police said: “When he returned, he was challenged by officers but denied being the driver or knowing who the driver was.

“The 30-year-old only held a provisional licence but was already disqualified after previous convictions for drink driving. He gave a positive breath test which showed he was nearly twice the legal limit.”

Lambert was jailed for 14 weeks – just over three months – by District Judge Amanda Kelly at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday 13 January.

Sussex Police said that is sentence reflected “his flagrant disregard of previous court orders and driving disqualifications”.

The engineering worker, of Ashenground Road, Haywards Heath, admitted driving over the legal alcohol limit, driving while disqualified, driving without valid insurance and obstructing officers in the course of their duties.

District Judge Kelly also imposed a further driving ban – for four years.

Police said: “The court was told how the incident happened on Sunday 12 January this year. Lambert was seen jogging back towards a vehicle when he was challenged.

“Despite the evidence of officers seeing him leaving the vehicle to enter the shop, he denied having driven to the petrol station.

“He also initially refused to provide his name to police.

“After being arrested, he gave a positive breath test and was taken to custody.

“Lambert tested positive for 66 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres (ml) of breath. The legal limit is 35.”

Investigating officer PC Ben Dart, from the Roads Policing Unit, said: “Lambert seemed to be in a hurry to leave the petrol station after seeing police officers.

“He showed no concern for his previous driving disqualification from April last year.

“We know the devastating consequences that drink and drug drivers can have.

“So we are pleased that Lambert has received a significant custodial sentence, it should act as a warning to all drink and drug drivers who ignore the risks of getting behind the wheel on our roads.”