A couple of crooks sabotaged a woman’s car and swiped valuable jewellery, gold and diamonds and “a large amount of cash”.

Today (Thursday 6 February), Sussex Police published a picture of one of the pair and asked for the public’s help to identify and locate him.

The force said: “Police are investigating a report of theft from a vehicle in Kensington Street, Brighton, at about 1.30pm on Friday 17 January.

“The theft involved the victim being distracted after attending a premises in nearby Gloucester Road.

“It is believed one suspect, a man, placed a nail or device to puncture the tyre of the vehicle, while a second suspect, a woman, distracted the victim.

“A black bag containing jewellery, diamonds, gold and a large amount of cash was taken from inside the vehicle, a silver Vauxhall Insignia.

“Officers are investigating and have released a CCTV image of one man they wish to speak with in connection with the theft.”

Chief Inspector Ed Ripley said: “We are appealing for witnesses and information about this theft and understand the impact it has had on the victim.

“The incident happened during a busy lunchtime in the North Laine area.

“We are keen to speak with anyone who saw anything suspicious and anyone with relevant CCTV, doorbell, mobile phone or dashcam footage from the area at the time.”

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 677 of 17/01.