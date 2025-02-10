After a much-anticipated wait, Brighton Psych Fest have announced their second wave of acts that will be performing at the 2025 festival, which will be taking place across multiple iconic Brighton venues on Friday 29th August 2025, including Concorde 2, The Hope & Ruin, Green Door Store, Komedia, The Prince Albert and other venues still to be announced.

Additions to the already monumental lineup (which can be found HERE) sees concert promoter and events organiser, JOY. Concerts, and the team behind the Manchester Psych Fest, bringing Brighton Psych Fest back to our city for the second year running. They have secured the services of the neo-psychedelic sounds of Gruff Rhys (of Super Furry Animals), shoe-gazer and conceptual-pop icon Jane Weaver, the vibrant sounds of YIN YIN, Opus Kink and their horn-fuelled filth-funk, genre-bending Bristol-based duo Getdown Services, art punk collective La Sécurité, Mandrake Handshake and their unique blend of psychedelic rock and indie, eclectic five-piece RabbitFoot, Manchester post-punk group Pyncher, and Brighton’s own Goodbye.

With many more acts to be unveiled over the coming months, Brighton Psych Fest 2025 promises to bring an abundance of leading live acts to the seaside.

Tickets are on sale now at brightonpsychfest.com.