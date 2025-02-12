A senior councillor has stepped down as a member of the Labour cabinet that runs Brighton and Hove City Council.

Councillor Tristram Burden has stepped down as the cabinet member for adult social care, public health and service transformation. He will continue to serve as a ward councillor for Queen’s Park.

He will be replaced by Councillor Jacob Allen who has been made interim cabinet member and will step down as the deputy chair of the council’s Planning Committee.

He will now oversee our work in areas like public health, adult safeguarding, adult social care, corporate performance, modernisation and IT and digital.

Councillor Allen is due to attend his first cabinet meeting in his new role tomorrow (Thursday 13 February).

The Labour leader of the council Bella Sankey said: “Councillor Burden has been a valued member of our cabinet.

“I would like to thank him for his hard work in helping this council deliver on our priority of creating a better Brighton and Hove for all.

“From more supported accommodation for those with mental health needs to developing our new drug and alcohol strategy, Councillor Burden has worked hard to deliver more effective services to those most in need.

“I am sure Councillor Burden will remain a passionate advocate and champion for residents in Queen’s Park.”

Councillor Sankey added: “I am delighted to appoint Councillor Allen to this important portfolio on an interim basis.

“I know he will roll up his sleeves and embrace our vital work delivering high-quality adult social care, timely public health interventions and service transformation.”

Councillor Sankey has also appointed a new cabinet adviser for devolution and local government reorganisation, John Hewitt.

The Hangleton and Knoll ward councillor takes on the brief within days of an announcement that Brighton and Hove and Sussex would be included in the government’s “accelerated devolution programme”.

Councillor Sankey said: “With the recent news that Brighton and Hove and Sussex have been accepted on to the government’s ‘devolution priority programme’, it’s all hands on deck to create a new strategic authority for our region and develop proposals for local government reorganisation.

“I’m delighted to appoint Councillor Hewitt as cabinet adviser for this project.”

The role replaces the previous cabinet adviser post on regional partnership held by Councillor Ty Goddard before he stepped down from the post last month.